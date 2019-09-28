Local News 28.9.2019 11:18 am

KZN shelter evacuated after fire spreads to nearby bush

Citizen reporter
One of the animals rescued from a nearby bush fire in KZN on Friday. Images: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

All animals and humans affected by smoke inhalation were eventually given a clean bill of health by officials.

An animal shelter in Uvongo on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast was dangerously close to an out-of-control bush fire on Friday afternoon, Arrive Alive reported on Saturday. 

Netcare911 paramedic Tanya Grobler rushed to assist in moving the animals to a safe place, with smoke encroaching on many animal enclosures. 

Officials fighting the out-of-control bush fire. Image: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Smoke reportedly caused minor breathing problems to a few animals, including a grey cat who had to be nebulised at the scene. 

A cat being nebulised at the scene. Image: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

All animals affected by smoke inhalation were eventually given a clean bill of health by SPCA officials. 

Five community members who assisted in saving the animals also suffered minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene. All are now in a stable condition. 

Community members treated by Netcare911 paramedics. Image: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

According to Arrive Alive, the fire is said to have started at a rubbish dump close to the shelter, which spread to nearby bush. 

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

