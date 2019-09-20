SANParks strike successfully averted

The strike at Kruger National Park that was set to take place on Friday has been successfully averted, reports Corridor Gazette.

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers threatened that the union would embark on a national shutdown of SANParks facilities – on behalf of SANParks employees – and that they would be joined by the Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), which is the majority trade union at SANParks.

About 5,000 disgruntled employees geared up for the nationwide strike, and specifically at Kruger Gate, after wage negotiations between the unions and SANParks collapsed.

The unions demanded a salary adjustment of 11.5%. They also want to standardise working hours to 40 hours per week, and 160 hours per month.

Phaahla said that on Wednesday the unions accepted the new offer, and a deal was signed.

“They are happy with the offer we made with regards to salaries and basic working conditions.”

