Security guard shot dead during robbery at Randridge Mall

Police have confirmed that a security guard has died after being shot in the lower abdomen during an armed robbery at Randridge Mall earlier on Tuesday.

Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan confirmed to Randburg Sun that six suspects stormed the Pep store, inside the mall, and ransacked one till, stealing approximately R270. They also allegedly robbed one customer of her ring.

The security guard was shot after pressing the panic button.

“The six suspects entered the mall, and grabbed the security guard who was standing at the door, dragging him with them into the store,” said Muthan.

The guard was treated on scene by paramedics, but has since passed away at a local hospital.

The suspects got away in a blue Toyota Corolla and a white Hyundai, and no arrests have yet been made.

Muthan confirmed that once apprehended, the suspects would face charges of business robbery, armed robbery, and murder. Randridge Mall was not available to comment at the time of publication. Multiple police vehicles, JMPD, the CPF, paramedics and security companies are on the scene.

