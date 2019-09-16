IFP leader escapes armed ambush in KZN

Mixed feelings but gratitude for being alive are flowing through Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Uthukela District Chairperson Mbuzeleni Mkhize, following an alleged assassination attempt on Sunday, reports Estcourt and Midlands News.

At about 6pm, Mbuzeleni Mkhize was travelling alone in his Toyota Fortuner from Weenen to Estcourt when he allegedly came under fire by unknown gunmen who were hiding in a nearby bush.

Mkhize said a colleague, who was travelling in a second vehicle, returned fire and this possibly “disturbed” the gunmen.

ALSO READ: Mthembeni Majola named as IFP councillor killed in alleged hit

“All we heard were gunshots. One of the bullets hit my vehicle but I am grateful to be alive,” said Mkhize.

A case of attempted murder was immediately opened at the Estcourt Police Station.

“I feel confused this morning. I can’t believe that there are people that plan to kill others. There is no reason why we are targets,” said Mkhize when speaking to the Estcourt News on Monday morning.

This alleged assassination attempt on Mkhize’s life comes less than a month after IFP leader Mthembeni Majola was shot and killed near Estcourt Hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.