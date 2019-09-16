Local News 16.9.2019 08:56 am

Man to cycle over 3,000km from Tzaneen to Tanzania

Tintswalo Shipalana
Nyiko Masango

Nyiko Masango

Reasons behind Nyiko Masango’s epic journey are twofold: he was tired of living a ‘routine life’, and is advocating for fathers to be more present in their children’s lives.

Adventure enthusiast Nyiko Masango will be cycling from Tzaneen to Tanzania with the aim of fighting for fathers’ rights in their children’s lives from Tuesday, September 24.

“The campaign is about men taking their rightful position in their children’ lives, which is being a protector, provider, and guider,” he told Letaba Herald.

He will be cycling 3,400km through Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi until he reaches his destination.

ALSO READ: Running for a cause in 24-hour relay adventure

As if that wasn’t enough, he will also be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, just days after his arrival.

“I’m tired of living a routine life, I want to stretch myself and this is a good challenge to self.

“There is more to explore in life and I refuse to be limited to what I know and have done so far,” he added.

The Fatherhood Campaign started in 2017 when he was fighting to have access to his son, and he made a statement by walking 100km from Polokwane to Tzaneen.

Rorisang Makhema, Nyiko Masango, and Prince Masango.

The walk grew to an annual event and has seen many people from all over the country taking part in the occasion.

Masango eventually achieved his right as a dad in his child’s life, but he said he was doing this for the fathers who were still denied.

He also appealed to the whole community and local businesses to assist his campaign through sponsorship in the form of accommodation or any form of contributions which would be helpful in his epic journey.

The 100km walk will be in November and for more details, visit his Facebook page, Mr Dynamix.

For more information in his Tanzania trip, contact Nyiko Masango on 082 732 9669, or email him on nyikomm@gmail.com.

