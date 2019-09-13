Local News 13.9.2019 04:00 pm

Fire crews battle Boksburg candle factory blaze

Fanie Mthupha
Strong winds have complicated fire rescue efforts. Images: Boksburg Advertiser

Rubber and plastic burning has reportedly been burning in windy conditions, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze using water.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a candle factory in Anderbolt, Boksburg.

The structure reportedly caught fire on Friday afternoon, but the cause is not yet known, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Although the initial factory fire has been contained, there are reports of a truck on fire as other workshops in the vicinity are still ablaze.

No injuries have been reported.

