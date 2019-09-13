Fire crews battle Boksburg candle factory blaze

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a candle factory in Anderbolt, Boksburg.

The structure reportedly caught fire on Friday afternoon, but the cause is not yet known, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Rubber and plastic burning has reportedly been burning in windy conditions, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze using water.

Although the initial factory fire has been contained, there are reports of a truck on fire as other workshops in the vicinity are still ablaze.

No injuries have been reported.

A chemical factory is on fire in Anderbolt, Boksburg. The Advertiser is on the scene. Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/uK0jTJ9jBb — Boksburg Advertiser (@BoksburgNews) September 13, 2019

