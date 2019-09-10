Case opened after baby dies at crèche in Kempton Park

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Norkem Park SAPS after a nine-month-old baby was declared dead at a crèche and daycare centre in Edleen, Kempton on Friday afternoon, reports Kempton Express.

This comes after the mother noticed something odd about her baby when she went to fetch him from pre-school.

“The mother alleged that she noticed her child looked very weak when she was handed to her by an employee at the school,” said Sgt Johanna Madiga, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS.

“The mother asked the employee why her baby looked the way he did but the employee said the baby was fine.” Madiga said it was discovered the baby was not breathing and paramedics were called to the scene. Upon assessment, they declared the baby dead. The employee was arrested by police after they had viewed CCTV footage taken in the room.

