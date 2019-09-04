Local News 4.9.2019 08:43 am

Western Cape woman missing since August

Citizen reporter
Bernalee Lodick has been missing since August 31. Image: Pink Ladies/Facebook

Bernalee Lodick from Kuils River was last seen leaving her home to visit a friend.

24-year-old Bernalee Lodick from Kuils River in the Western Cape is still missing, after last being seen on August 31 leaving home to visit a friend in Belhar.

It is not known what clothes Bernalee wore when she was last seen. 

She has a slim build, with brown eyes and auburn hair, and wears a nose ring.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact Saps Kuils River Sgt Binedell on 079 894 1561, or the Pink Ladies organisation on 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10111. 

Remember, there is no waiting period to report someone missing. 

