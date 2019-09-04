Western Cape woman missing since August

24-year-old Bernalee Lodick from Kuils River in the Western Cape is still missing, after last being seen on August 31 leaving home to visit a friend in Belhar.

It is not known what clothes Bernalee wore when she was last seen.

She has a slim build, with brown eyes and auburn hair, and wears a nose ring.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact Saps Kuils River Sgt Binedell on 079 894 1561, or the Pink Ladies organisation on 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10111.

Remember, there is no waiting period to report someone missing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.