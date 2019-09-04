Mokopane shutdown a ‘smokescreen’ – mayor

Mayor for the embattled Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo, Andrina Matsemela, has allayed fears that a planned Mokopane shutdown this week would bring the town to a standstill.

Last week, the Mogalakwena Concerned Community Group, comprising citizens and the SA National Civic Organisation, threatened a massive shutdown in protest against poor service delivery in Mokopane.

The disgruntled group also accused ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, whom they previously handed a memorandum of grievances to, of taking sides.

They claimed Duarte, together with the management of Mogalakwena municipality, promised to respond to the memorandum within seven working days, but failed to do so.

This week, the defiant mayor spent time on Monday and yesterday attempting to convince residents and the business community that the shutdown was just a smokescreen aimed at tarnishing her image.

Matsemela assured them that if the shutdown happened, it would not harm their businesses in any way.

