Missing Mikayla Pieters found unharmed

The sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters has been found, after being missing for the past weekend.

EWN reports that Mikayla Pieters was last seen on Saturday in Delft, Cape Town, when she was reported missing.

It is reported that Mikayla was on her way to meet a friend at a taxi rank, but after she didn’t pitch, suspicions were aroused.

RT #sapsWC Delft #SAPS seek help finding Mikayla Pieters (17) who is #missing. Last seen on 31/08 leaving Delft in an Elsies River Taxi. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a navy-blue denim with a pink top. Info-> Sgt Meyer 0834979928 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 ME pic.twitter.com/XGTc0oHNLe — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 2, 2019

She was later found unharmed, which was confirmed by Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters’ body was found in Epping Industria, after being reported missing from her home in Elsies River nine days prior.

Her abductor, Mortimer Saunders, was found guilty of raping and murdering Courtney, and was sentenced to two life sentences in the Western Cape High Court in December last year.

