Missing Mikayla Pieters found unharmed

Mikayla Pieters, the sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters, has been found. Image: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Mikayla Pieters was last seen on Saturday in Delft, Cape Town, when she was reported missing.

The sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters has been found, after being missing for the past weekend.

EWN reports that Mikayla Pieters was last seen on Saturday in Delft, Cape Town, when she was reported missing.

It is reported that Mikayla was on her way to meet a friend at a taxi rank, but after she didn’t pitch, suspicions were aroused.

She was later found unharmed, which was confirmed by Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters’ body was found in Epping Industria, after being reported missing from her home in Elsies River nine days prior.

Her abductor, Mortimer Saunders, was found guilty of raping and murdering Courtney, and was sentenced to two life sentences in the Western Cape High Court in December last year.

