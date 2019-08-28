Man killed after falling down stairs for several floors

A man, believed to be in his 50s, was killed on Tuesday afternoon after he fell down at least several floors down a staircase at a block of flats on Beach Road, Amanzimtoti.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 1.18pm to find the local authorities already in attendance.

The body of the man was found lying in the courtyard of the building.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known to us but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

