Mashaba launches renovation of Pikitup Central Camp Depot, Diepkloof

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba launched the construction and renovation of the Pikitup Central Camp Depot in Diepkloof, Soweto yesterday.

The upgrade comes after the depot was set alight by protesters who were demanding employment from the company last year, during the introduction of the city’s insourcing programme.

The upgrade and renovation project costs over R80 million and its set to create employment opportunities for those who reside in area.

Mashaba said “the construction and upgrade of the depot will give back dignity to the employees of Pikitup after working under difficult conditions. Since we took office, to renovate this building that was built in early 70’s has been one of the City’s priorities’’.

Pikitup’s spokesperson Muzi Mkwanazi said: “The upgrades are significant in restoring the dignity of the company’s employees. They would work in offices that are conducive for them to undertake their work with vigour, pride and renewed energy, thus improving productivity’’.

Mkhwanazi stated that the depot had defective ablution facilities, broken washing bays, no meeting hall and old, almost dilapidated offices, and had not been upgraded for almost four decades.

According to Pikitup, the upgrades will entail the demolishing and removal of the existing asbestos office building, construction of new offices, construction of new male and female ablution facilities, construction of a new waste and sewer reticulation system, construction of a 450-seater hall as well as a medical centre.

To try prevent damage to the company’s facilities in future, Mkhwanazi said that the upgrades will include a guard house to ensure that the depot is secured.

