KZN woman stung by scorpion while in bed, kills it with deodorant

A 32-year-old Verulam woman was hospitalised after she was stung by a scorpion while lying in bed on Sunday.

At approximately 9.26am, Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) Verulam operations centre received a call requesting medical assistance for the woman.

Rusa said in a statement: “Medics were dispatched to her residence on Fir Close in Trenance Park and upon arrival treated her for an allergic reaction suffered from the sting.

“Her left arm was also swollen. She was transported to Mount Edgecombe Hospital for further medical attention.”

According to Rusa, the woman was lying in bed when the scorpion stung her. She sprayed it with deodorant, which eventually resulted in its death.

The scorpion was placed in a packet and handed over to medical staff at the hospital to establish the strain of poison it carried.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.