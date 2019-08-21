Bankrupt Limpopo municipality still pays suspended duo

A bankrupt Limpopo municipality has reportedly been paying more than R200,000 a month for the past 10 months to two municipal managers, one of them sitting at home on suspension.

The Collins Chabane municipality in the Vhembe district is allegedly paying the salary of suspended municipal manager Charlotte Ngobeni and acting municipal manager Richard Shilenge.

Ngobeni was accused of playing a significant role in investing over R120 million in the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank and has been on suspension since October last year.

The municipality’s chief financial officer is also suspended.

Yesterday the Democratic Alliance (DA) told the media that investigations and disciplinary hearings against Ngobeni have been concluded. She was found not guilty on four counts of misconduct.

The DA’s Samson Muavha said in June the council had extended her suspension until further notice pending consideration of the legal opinion requested.

“This means the municipality will continue to pay Ngobeni’s salary … while the residents of Collins Chabane are still struggling to get basic services such as water, electricity and roads.

“To compound the matter,” Muavha said, “the municipality is also contemplating to institute review proceedings in the Labour Court to overturn the verdict, which might only be scheduled to take place in June 2020.”

