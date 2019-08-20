Local News 20.8.2019 11:18 am

Woman allegedly manhandled, threatened by female traffic officers in North West

CNS reporter
The women alleged to have assaulted Jeanette King yesterday. Image: Supplied

A Hartbeespoort woman was allegedly pushed by Madibeng traffic officers after they threatened her with arrest.

Jeanette King was stopped by approximately seven female traffic officials on the R511 near Silkaatsnek on Monday afternoon and was accused of exceeding the speed limit. However, when she asked to see the recorded speed she was allegedly driving, she was told it was already deleted, she explained to Kormorant.

“A woman jumped in front of my car and told me to pull over. I thought it was a regular roadblock to check drivers licences and I handed over my licence. The woman walked around my car and I asked her what she was doing. She told me she was writing a speeding ticket,” Jeanette said.

“I asked to see the recorded speed I was driving as I did not think I was exceeding the speed limit. I was told that it had already been deleted. I told her it was my right to see the recorded speed I was driving, upon which she replied that I had no rights. I was threatened with arrest.”

A scuffle ensued when one of the traffic officers grabbed Jeanette’s phone. The traffic officer deleted the video Jeanette was recording. Jeanette got her phone back and was ordered to go. “They still had my licence and I stopped by them again, asking for it. I was shouted at to leave.”

Jeanette could recover the video the traffic officer tried to delete and a case of theft and possibly other charges will be laid against the traffic officers.

Kormorant has sent the Madibeng municipality the video recording and is waiting for a response.

