Residents find used coffins during drug ‘raid’

On Sunday morning, a group of residents from Orange Grove, Johannesburg raided the premises of a known drug dealer in the area, and discovered more than contraband.

Sowetan Live reports that the residents forced themselves inside and followed a foul smell, which led them to stained coffins, some with soil still on them.

No dead bodies were found, and some coffins appeared to be new.

Dead bodies & used caskets found in Nigerian man's house in Orange Grove @eNCA pic.twitter.com/6aT77AmhmG — Papito ???? (@BaeSickGuy) August 18, 2019

Police arrived at the scene after the coffins were dragged into the street by shocked residents.

Orange Grove reportedly suffered a wave of raids led by residents recently, who say they are targeting properties they believe have been taken over by migrants.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

