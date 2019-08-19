Local News 19.8.2019 07:12 am

Residents find used coffins during drug ‘raid’

The coffins discovered by residents during a drug 'raid' in Orange Grove. Image: Twitter/@Nyeleti25

Residents of Orange Grove, Johannesburg raided the house of a known drug dealer, and made an unexpected discovery.

On Sunday morning, a group of residents from Orange Grove, Johannesburg raided the premises of a known drug dealer in the area, and discovered more than contraband.

Sowetan Live reports that the residents forced themselves inside and followed a foul smell, which led them to stained coffins, some with soil still on them.

No dead bodies were found, and some coffins appeared to be new.

Police arrived at the scene after the coffins were dragged into the street by shocked residents.

Orange Grove reportedly suffered a wave of raids led by residents recently, who say they are targeting properties they believe have been taken over by migrants.

