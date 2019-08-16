Anti-crime patrollers treated to high tea in Cape Town

Amid SA National Defence Force and police operations in Cape Town’s crime hotspots, some of the city’s unsung heroines in neighbourhood watches (NHW) and community policing forums (CPF) were treated to a high tea for the work they do in dangerous conditions.

“As I travel about the Western Cape and engage with communities, I increasingly notice that women make up a significant number of the NHW volunteers and CPF members,” said Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

“For instance, the Delft NHW cluster, which consists of 18 accredited NHW structures, is led and assisted almost entirely by women.

“In our most gang-ravaged communities, it is commonplace to see women at the forefront in the fight against crime and gangsterism.”

Friday’s high tea was held in Lentegeur and follows one held in Tulbagh to commend rural volunteers and members.

“It is my absolute honour to recognise the unsung heroines of the Western Cape who put their lives on the line to safeguard their communities,” said Fritz.

He said they also showed young girls that they could take charge and make their communities safer.

