Video of fight at Hoërskool Monument goes viral

A video of a learner being bullied that was allegedly taken at Monument High School has surfaced on social media, reports Krugersdorp News.

In the video, one learner can be seen holding another by his shirt and pushing him around. The one boy can be heard saying: “You smell like zol, come.”

Other children stand around while the two boys scuffle, and the one boy can be heard saying: “Now you come with me, listen to me,” and: “I am not going to leave you,” continuously. Throughout the video, children can be heard laughing, and none of the bystanders made any attempt to help the boy.

The video has already garnered a lot of response from the public, with people asking for the older boy to be expelled, labelling him a bully.

Others expressed that there are two sides to a story, and suggested that the older boy was merely trying to take the younger boy to the principal’s office.

The school has provided a statement explaining the incident:

“Hoërskool Monument (Monnas) is fully aware of the incident that took place on Monday and also of the video that is circulating. The moment the fight happened, a member of the school personnel and a matric council member who was on duty at the time, noticed the fight and broke it up. They then alerted Monnas’ head of discipline, Niekie van Blerk.”

Van Blerk then called in the two learners to handle the situation.

“I have been in contact with the learners’ parents since Tuesday to try and sort out the situation,” Van Blerk said.

