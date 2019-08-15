Moutse residents in Limpopo accuse MEC of deception

The community in the cross-border Elias Motsoaledi local municipality in Moutse, Limpopo is accusing the health MEC of misleading them before elections and abandoning them thereafter.

MEC Phophi Ramathuba recently recalled a patient transport vehicle at Philadelphia Hospital, sparking a furore.

Just weeks before the May 8 election, she handed over a minibus and five ambulances to the hospital, community spokesperson Seun Mogotji said yesterday.

“The MEC, just like all ANC charlatans, is ditching us again after the polls,” said Mogotji.

Mogotji said that in April, Ramathuba arrived in Moutse “flanked by her allies and a strong media contingent” to hand over the ambulances and a minibus to Philadelphia Hospital.

He said the residents had been elated.

A patient at the hospital, Kgaladi Molefe, said withdrawing the minibus was tantamount to sending him to his grave early.

“I have already missed appointments with a specialist in Mankweng Hospital in Turfloop because Philadelphia has no capacity and no transport. I might as well start to prioritise paying my burial society,” he added.

But Ramathuba said the minibus was redeployed to Sekhukhune Mecklenburg Hospital because it was urgently needed there.

“Philadelphia hospital currently has four vehicles and three ambulances, but Mecklenburg has two vehicles and four ambulances,” she said.

“We sent the minibus to Mecklenburg Hospital while we are in the process of procuring more ambulances for Limpopo.

“Philadelphia Hospital will be among the beneficiaries.”

