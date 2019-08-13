Mr North West University is a woman

A woman was recently crowned the new Mr North West University (NWU), reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Hope Bhuda, who is a lesbian, won the competition this year. The competition’s theme this year was Break the Code, and everyone received an invitation.

According to Facebook entries, a man took part in the Miss NWU Mafikeng campus.

According to director of corporate communications Louis Jacobs, the NWU’s management released a statement addressing all queries.

“Gender and sexuality awareness is a critical component in the focus on diversity at NWU. We embrace and respect the rights of all staff and students to express themselves in any way they see fit,” Jacobs explained.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

