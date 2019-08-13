Local News 13.8.2019 03:15 pm

Mr North West University is a woman

CNS reporter
Hope Bhuda with Israel Idemudia, who won the 2018 Mr NWU title.

Hope Bhuda with Israel Idemudia, who won the 2018 Mr NWU title.

The 2019 Mr NWU was crowned at the Mafikeng campus.

A woman was recently crowned the new Mr North West University (NWU), reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Hope Bhuda, who is a lesbian, won the competition this year. The competition’s theme this year was Break the Code, and everyone received an invitation.

According to Facebook entries, a man took part in the Miss NWU Mafikeng campus.

According to director of corporate communications Louis Jacobs, the NWU’s management released a statement addressing all queries.

“Gender and sexuality awareness is a critical component in the focus on diversity at NWU. We embrace and respect the rights of all staff and students to express themselves in any way they see fit,” Jacobs explained.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Living with an autistic child 27.6.2019
North West University student’s food security idea wins international award 24.5.2019
First year student, 79, proves there’s no limit to learning 9.3.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition