Two escaped lions still on the loose in KZN

Two of the five lions that escaped from the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park last Tuesday are still on the loose, reports Zululand Observer.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mnthambo confirmed that five lions had broken out through a hole in a fence, but three have since been recaptured.

Animals escaping from the park are becoming a worrying situation for the staff at Ezemvelo, but even more so for the neighbouring communities, who fear for their lives and that of their livestock.

Work on replacing the existing fence has been ongoing, but owing to circumstances such as the replacing of previously appointed contractors because of contractual issues, the task has been delayed.

Mntambo said the fencing would be replaced soon, but he could not provide a completion date.

He said some community members bordering the reserve’s boundary where the lions escaped have reported stock losses, but these are being investigated.

“If it is proven that the lions were responsible for livestock losses, Ezemvelo would compensate the owners.”

