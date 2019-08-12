Firefighters extinguish blaze and save local businesses in Lenasia

It took the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) approximately two hours to put out a fire in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Friday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told News24: “We got a call just before 7pm. We then dispatched a fire truck from the fire station in Eldorado Park.”

Mulaudzi said a team of six firefighters rushed to High Point Shopping Centre, where the fire had been reported.

The shopping centre houses a number of small businesses, such as a liquor store and an electrical supply store.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

He was unable to confirm the scale of damage, however, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

