Parts of Pretoria CBD still in the dark

The Tshwane metro’s technicians were still unable to restore power supply by Wednesday afternoon to the Pretoria CBD.

This after the metro had anticipated that power supply would be restored by 9pm on Tuesday evening, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The power interruption in the CBD follows two main feeder cable faults that were reported at Queen Street substation on Tuesday.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “According to the utility services department, there is a recurring trip each time an effort to switch back on is made.”

He said preliminary investigations into the cause of the frequent trip were revealed to be an underground water pipe leak onto the main cable that fed Queen Street substation.

“Currently, technicians are busy with excavation to re-direct the cable. It is not yet known when [the] power supply will be restored.”

He said the technicians had however managed return power to some of the affected areas in the CBD.

He said motorists were to note that the following streets in the CBD remained without power:

Madiba

Thabo Sehume

Johannes Ramokhoase

Helen Joseph / WF Nkomo (Church)

Paul Kruger

Lilian Ngoyi

“The city apologises for the inconvenience that might arise from this interruption.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.