Missing Cape Town horse rider’s car spotted, family appeals for help

The family of 30-year-old horse rider Meghan Cremer has appealed for help after she disappeared over the weekend.

“If anyone has seen her or has any information that could help us find her, please get in touch with me ASAP,” her brother Paul Cremer pleaded on social media.

Cremer was last seen leaving her place on a farm in Philippi at around 6.24pm on Saturday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Cremer, from Knysna, is 1.67m tall, slender and has blue eyes and long hazel brown hair. She had not returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables and did not pitch up for work.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a green top and black tracksuit pants, and driving her white Toyota Auris with registration number CX29727.

On a Missing Children SA poster, it was stated that her car was seen at a roadblock in Wynberg, driven by a stranger.

A woman posted on Facebook that she had taken a photograph of the car in Grassy Park, which has been widely shared, and tried to chase it but the bakkie she was in was not as fast as the Auris.

Police did not respond to questions about whether police had stopped the vehicle at a roadblock. They also did not say what had been done so far with the investigation.

It is understood that Cremer’s phone was off and that her vehicle did not have a tracker.

Concerned friends, families and even strangers have all shared their hopes for her safe return.

Anyone who can assist in tracing her should contact Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Sias on 082 469 7243 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

