Marc Batchelor offered ex-fiancée R50K a month to return

In an effort to rekindle their on-again, off-again relationship former South African soccer star Marc Batchelor reportedly offered his fiancée Cheré Gray R50,000 a month and a new car if she came back to him.

Sunday Times reports that this information surfaced during the police investigation into Batchelor’s mafia-style murder which took place outside his Johannesburg home earlier this year.

The pleas were made in a series of voice notes sent to a Cape Town-based friend who Gray was staying with at the time.

Sunday Times published one of the voice notes, which was nearly five minutes long, in which Batchelor can be heard begging for Gray to give him a chance to show how committed he is to her.

Shortly after his death, Gray, who was also Batchelor’s business partner in his debt-collecting business, spoke to the publication and describes him as her “everything.”

She could not be reached for further comment after the voice notes were shared.

The aforementioned and unidentified friend of Gray’s also helped police obtain CCTV footage recorded in May showing Gray being collected from a Cape Town house by four bodyguards. They reportedly then escorted her to the airport and then onto a flight to Johannesburg to return to Batchelor.

Batchelor was allegedly shot by two men on motorbikes wielding semi-automatic weapons in July.

Police have yet to identify any suspects and are currently looking into various motives for his killing.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

