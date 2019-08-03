Sam Meyiwa laid to rest

Less than a week after his passing, Sam Meyiwa, father of slain soccer play Senzo Meyiwa has officially been laid to rest in his hometown of Umlazi.

The funeral service, held at Umlazi M Section Hall, was attended by Meyiwa’s widow Ntombifuthi, friends, family and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Look: #SamMeyiwa's body is taken inside the Umlazi Community Hall. His family follows behind. His wife Ntombifuthi Meyiwa is dressed in black and is helped inside the hall by her children…@Newzroom405 #NewzroomAfrika #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/8KH8ZLpocn — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) August 3, 2019

Last year, Meyiwa – who had been struggling with his health since the death of his sone five years ago – was rushed to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi after he suffered a stroke.

Meyiwa suffered a second stroke and later passed on, on Monday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday outside the Meyiwa home in Umlazi, where he had just paid his respects to the family following the death of Meyiwa, Cele said that those claiming police were not working to crack the case of murdered Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa were “out of order”.

“Nobody should say there is nothing being done about the case,” said Cele.

He added that the circumstances making it difficult to resolve Meyiwa’s murder “was a story that maybe we will tell one day”.

For now, said Cele, the focus of the police had to be on resolving the case.

