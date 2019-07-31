Local News 31.7.2019 11:38 am

WATCH: Mashaba shows off new vehicle fleet

The new fleet will be handed to different city departments.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will be handing over a new fleet of vehicles to different departments as a measure to help improve service delivery at the Nasrec Expo Centre today. The mayor will be inspecting the new fleet before the handover.

Part of the new fleet are new Johannesburg metro trucks to tow illegally parked cars in the city. The city warned those who chose to illegally park that their days were numbered as the new trucks were able to carry two vehicles at a time.

