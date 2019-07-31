WATCH: Mashaba shows off new vehicle fleet

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will be handing over a new fleet of vehicles to different departments as a measure to help improve service delivery at the Nasrec Expo Centre today. The mayor will be inspecting the new fleet before the handover.

Part of the new fleet are new Johannesburg metro trucks to tow illegally parked cars in the city. The city warned those who chose to illegally park that their days were numbered as the new trucks were able to carry two vehicles at a time.

Bye-bye to illegally parked vehicles in the city of Johannesburg. We now have brand new tow trucks to further enforce the rule of law ???????? #BuyaMthetho #COJFleetHandover #JoburgWorks ^GZ pic.twitter.com/gZ3CoJOoTB — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 31, 2019

Our new tow trucks can carry off two vehicles at a time#COJFleetHandover #JoburgWorks ^GZ pic.twitter.com/9AH88SmeyS — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 31, 2019

The new fleet will be handed over to user departments in the city to improve service delivery to the residents of Johannesburg. #JoburgWorks pic.twitter.com/I3Kd9Otjmh — City of Joburg – Group Corporate & Shared Services (@JoburgGCSS) July 31, 2019

We're currently in Nasrec inspecting the 115 vehicles that we're handing over to the relevant department and entities today. #JoburgWorks pic.twitter.com/U3Nx445k7P — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 31, 2019

