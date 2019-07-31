Scores homeless as JMPD demolishes shacks in Lenasia

Scores of people were made homeless yesterday as the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) continued demolishing structures illegally erected in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

The shacks’ residents did not put up a fight this time, unlike during the two previous rounds of demolitions.

“I feel very sad because I am stranded with a 20-month-old baby,” 27-year old Nthabiseng Moloi said. “Two weeks back my shack was demolished. The JMPD said we built in the wrong place.

“I tried to buy another shack and they demolished it today. The saddest part is that we were not given a warning regarding this eviction.”

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the process would continue until the illegal occupants had all gone.

Community leader Siyabonga Fetile said no one had told them to move out of the area, not even the local councillor Mosotho Tsotetsi.

“Some people will come back from work to an empty space and children will come back from school to find they are homeless.

“The department of housing was registering people last Saturday. But now even people who were given the go-ahead to build shacks are being removed today,” he added.

Thirteen percent of households were still living in informal dwellings, according to the General Household 2018 Survey released by Statistics South Africa yesterday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.