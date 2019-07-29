Bruce the Baboon’s city visit has ended

The baboon that had been exploring the suburbs of Northcliff, Florida, Roodepoort and Krugersdorp over the past few weeks was finally trapped on Sunday.

Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw), which had been trying to catch the baboon, got reports of sightings at Rock Valley Christian Camp in Krugersdorp.

Yesterday, Hassan Cassim found the baboon, nicknamed “Bruce the Baboon” on social media, digging in and overturning dustbins at the camp. While setting up a trap baited with bananas, Cassim said the baboon sat nearby watching.

“We initially set up the trap on a slight slope, but he entered quickly and knocked it over while escaping. We relocated it and, as we walked away, we heard the trapdoor close and we knew we had him.”

Claw’s Cora Bailey said “Bruce” was not the first, nor would he be the last baboon in suburbia.

“He’s a dispersing male baboon who left his troop in search of a new one. The problem is that due to the ongoing expansion of cities, we are encroaching more and more into territories that initially belonged to wildlife.”

“Bruce” was to be taken to a safe area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.