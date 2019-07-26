Saambou Sentrum building roof collapses in fire

A fire broke out at Saambou Sentrum building in Alberton on Friday morning, reports Alberton Record.

According to William Ntladi, Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson, the fire was reported at Palmridge and Germiston at about 6am.

Firefighters struggled to put out the fire for two hours, and had to break the windows to gain access to put out the fire, added Ntladi.

There is a fire investigation officer on-site to investigate the cause of the fire. The fire is believed to have started at the centre of the building.

No casualties have been reported, and the fire has been brought under control.

Business will be affected at the Saambou Sentrum Centre as emergency services prioritise safety.

