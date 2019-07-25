Missing SANParks anti-poaching bloodhound found

A SANParks Ranger Bloodhound dog, Duke, who went missing on Tuesday has been found, reports Letaba Herald.

This according to regional ranger in the Kruger National Park, Don English.

Duke allegedly went missing on Tuesday evening just north of Tshokwane, after making contact with poachers. Shots were fired in the altercation.

According SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla, the poachers were also apprehended, with the help of the K9 and Air-wing teams, on Tuesday evening.

“Tshokwane Rangers also arrested three suspected poachers in possession of a high caliber rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment,” he said.

“These magnificent animals are valuable, and have become a big game changer in the anti-poaching campaign. They are part of the Rangers Corps family and contribute to the success rate of arrests in the anti-poaching campaign,” said Phaahla.

Kruger Park Managing Executive Glenn Phillips expressed his appreciation of the hard work that was done by the Rangers Corps, Airwing and K9 Units.

“We are proud of your achievements in the recent past, we salute your commitment and bravery to this campaign. We are happy that [Duke] was found unharmed, even though [he] was dehydrated and drained” said Phillips.

