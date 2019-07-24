WATCH: Fire rips through Pinetown taxi rank in KZN

A fire at the Pinetown taxi rank at about 2am on Wednesday morning has caused severe traffic congestion in the area, reports Highway Mail.

According to Blue Security’s Andreas Mathios, the Blue Security control room was inundated with calls, shortly after 2am, from the community saying that they could hear loud explosions coming from the Pinetown CBD.

“The explosions came from the illegally stored flammable liquid in the area,” Mathios said.

“This made it particularly hazardous for firefighters who did not know where or when the next explosion would occur.

At this stage, it is unclear how the fire started.

“Damage to the infrastructure is expected to run into hundreds of thousands of rands,” he said.

The fire department, Metro Police and first responders are still at the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

