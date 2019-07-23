Man, woman, and three children pass away in Gauteng house fire

Three days after a woman lost her life following a fire in Three Rivers, Vereeniging, a house fire has claimed the lives of two adults and three children just outside Meyerton, north of the Gauteng city, Vaalweekblad reports.

The fire broke out on Monday, July 22 at approximately 8pm at 38 Lynx Street, nearby Meyerton farms.

The Midvaal fire brigade was soon on the scene, but sadly nothing could be done for the five family members who were declared deceased.

(Translated by Daniel Friedman)

