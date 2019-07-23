Local News 23.7.2019 10:07 am

Man, woman, and three children pass away in Gauteng house fire

Jannie du Plessis
The house in Lynx Street, Meyerton, which burned down on Monday night, leading to a man, woman and three children losing their lives. Picture: Vaalweekblad

The devastating fire comes just three days after a woman lost her life following a fire in Three Rivers, Vereeniging.

Three days after a woman lost her life following a fire in Three Rivers, Vereeniging, a house fire has claimed the lives of two adults and three children just outside Meyerton, north of the Gauteng city, Vaalweekblad reports.

The fire broke out on Monday, July 22 at approximately 8pm at 38 Lynx Street, nearby Meyerton farms.

The Midvaal fire brigade was soon on the scene, but sadly nothing could be done for the five family members who were declared deceased.

(Translated by Daniel Friedman)

