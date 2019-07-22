Hammanskraal residents to finally receive clean water

Hammanskraal West Extension 10 will receive potable water and sanitation services after a long struggle, the Tshwane metro has said.

About 2,770 households will receive piped water directly and flushing toilets, as well as toilet buildings, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

The project started on March 4, 2018, and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

Nyeleti Consulting Associate Engineer Valize Scholtz said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring change to a community such as Hammanskraal through the installation of proper services.”

ALSO READ: Hammanskraal ‘dirty water’ samples taken for testing

Ward 49 councillor Adam Mashapa said the project was implemented because the people of Hammanskraal West Extension 10 were in need of basic services.

“The lives of communities will change because at the end of the project they will have clean water, sanitation and electricity – essential services,” said Mashapa, adding that the project would give the people dignity, respect, and a better life.

Scholtz said that Hammanskraal had been an informal settlement for many years, and formalising it was a challenging task.

“The biggest challenge was to find the best route for outfall sewer. The position of an existing outfall sewer, power lines and roads, combined with slope of the natural ground limited the route possibilities.

“In addition to this, we also had to stay out of wetland and flood line areas as far as possible to limit the negative environmental impact,” added Scholtz.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.