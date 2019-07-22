Toddler dies after falling into pot of boiling water

An Ngwelezana toddler’s life came to a painful end after he fell into a pot of boiling water last Friday, reports Zululand Observer.

Empangeni SAPS have opened an inquest docket after the 17-month-old child was rushed to Ngwelezana Hospital with severe burns to his entire body.

Police believe the circumstances surrounding the tragedy was an accident.

According to reports, the child’s sibling had boiled water on an outside fire to give the toddler a bath. The sibling apparently left the child unattended to fetch more wood.

When they returned they found the toddler submerged in the boiling water.

The child was treated for his burns at the hospital, but died a few hours later.

King Cetshwayo police spokesperson Captain Mbongeni Mdlalose said many children’s lives have been lost through the years purely by negligence.

“We urge communities to be alert. Children cannot be left unsupervised, even if it is for a few minutes only, and especially around candles, stoves and hot water.”

