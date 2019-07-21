Mountain biker seriously injured after falling from trail

A 38-year-old mountain biker was rescued from a trail in the Durbanville Hills in Cape Town after he was seriously injured in a fall on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said,.

“It is understood that the man crashed off the side of the trail after taking a jump on the downhill course,” ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 4.30pm. An off-duty medic with a 4×4 on the scene, as well as a group of bystanders, helped rescue the biker from the hills.

“Strapped to a spine board, he was walked and then driven down to the waiting ambulance who transported him through to Mediclinic Durbanville for further treatment,” Campbell said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.