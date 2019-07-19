Pretoria-Cape Town flights grounded as route is deemed ‘unprofitable’

Regional airline SA Airlink has maintained that although flights between Pretoria and Cape Town remained grounded, they are not ruling out the possibility of resuming service on the “unprofitable” route.

In the statement airline spokesperson Karin Murray sent to Pretoria North Rekord about the suspension this month, the company’s stance was maintained that the suspension was due to the route not being profitable.

Airlink’s CEO Rodger Foster said: “Sadly the route has not become profitable despite our collaborative efforts including significant marketing initiatives by the City of Tshwane to promote the connection.”

He explained the airline was not “closing the door” as it believed the route was “important and could potentially be viable in the future”.

“We will continually reassess the market and the economy so that we can resume the service when the conditions are conducive,” Rodger said.

This after the Wonderboom National Airport last week announced the service was suspended “due to internal issues beyond their control”.

“The management of the airport would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. The Pretoria-Cape Town connection is still viewed as vital, and discussions are constantly underway to potentially resume flights in the future.”

“We can assure that you, our valued patrons, will be the first to be notified when flights are back up running again,” the post read.

The service was suspended in May 2018 but was, as Pretoria North Rekord reported in June 2018, initially set to resume as soon as September 2018.

