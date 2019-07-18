Sun International rises against hunger on Mandela Day

Sun International joins hands with Rise Against Hunger to alleviate the plight of hungry children in underprivileged communities across South Africa to mark Mandela Day on July 18.

Teams of volunteers will roll up their sleeves to pack food parcels, with a goal to pack 418 000 meals to feed more than 59 000 preschool children for a year. About 69 000 meals will be packed at Time Square alone.

This year, employees of Sun International and other businesses will work in packing lines at the eight Sun International venues: Time Square in Pretoria; GrandWest in Cape Town; Carnival City in Brakpan; The Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth; Sibaya in Durban; Meropa in Polokwane; the Wild Coast Sun in the Eastern Cape and Windmill in Bloemfontein.

Employees from Golden Valley in Worcester and The Table Bay in Cape Town will join the packing lines at GrandWest.

Volunteers will pack enough meals to feed about 59 000 preschool children three times a week for the school year.

The meals are highly nutritious and comprise rice, soya, dehydrated vegetable mix and a fortification pack of 23 essential minerals and vitamins specially formulated to combat malnutrition.

The theme for this year’s meal packing drive is “This is Possible”.

Rise Against Hunger International recently launched a campaign to align with the United Nations sustainable development goals, with a special focus on its second goal which is “Zero Hunger by the year 2030”.

In SA, millions of children go hungry every day, with hunger killing more people annually than HIV/ Aids, tuberculosis and malaria combined.

“We call on representatives from local businesses, government representatives and other like-minded stakeholders to join us for 67 minutes on Mandela Day when we will join hands to pack food parcels for the most vulnerable in our society, needy young children,” said Sun International’s group social economic development specialist Heidi Edson.

Read the original article on Brakpan Herald

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.