Are Vumatel cameras the new e-tolls? Residents are outraged at being charged

Tshegofatso Seleke
Vumacam units like this one have been installed in different areas. Photo: Reuven Blignault (Randburg Sun).

Residents are complaining that they are expected to pay for something they did not agree to.

The recent installation of CCTV cameras by Vumacam has sparked outrage on social media platforms, after users accused the service provider of charging them hefty monthly service fees, Roodeport Record reports.

Residents took to Facebook to express their anger over the service.

In a post by Joan Carol Wright Davies, she stated the following: “… regarding the cameras being erected on street corners, the community has to pay R2 500 per month per pole. The community has no right of access to the footage. Payments must be made via a security company who will then pay for footage.”

She further went on to say that corner households are asked to sign a lengthy contract so that the camera can use their electricity for one year and are paid R150 per month. “This immediately puts households into a higher usage bracket. And what reward for awarding this long contract or tender? NONE,” read the post.

Another resident compared the Vumacam system to e-tolls and said they are expected to pay for something they did not agree to, while a third said the poles are all up in their faces without any consultation, governance or policy put in place.

The Record has contacted APCAN and Vumacam for comment and once that has been received, an update will follow.

