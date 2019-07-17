WATCH: Joburg baboon on the loose

Reports of a male baboon on the loose in the Northcliff area for two weeks seems to have his days numbered as the hunt is on by Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) with the SCP Security working together to locate the animal. The baboon has been spotted at Northcliff Corner on the corner of Beyers Naudé Drive and Milner Avenue, Northcliff and Melville Times reports.

Clive Maher from SCP security said, “This morning we got a call at about 9am from a client that the baboon had been spotted at Milner Avenue in Northcliff. I immediately contacted Claw to capture the animal for his safety.”

Watch Hassan Cassim from Claw discuss the process involved in capturing a baboon:

This publication’s journalist Andile Dlodlo is on the scene, tracking the baboon with the teams from SCP and Claw – Do you have questions you would like us to ask teams on your behalf? Comment below!

BREAKING NEWS: On the run baboon spotted Posted by Northcliff Melville Times on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

Watch drone footage by SCP security tracking the baboon:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.