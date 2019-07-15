Ekurhuleni’s Harambee bus service introduces smart travel card

The Harambee bus service is excited to launch a safe and smart travel card that allows passengers to make secure, cashless payments when using the bus service, reports Tembisan.

The executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Clr Mzwandile Masina, said: “The City of Ekurhuleni believes the Harambee card will provide efficiency and ease of travel to its customers. As the City, our aim is to change the way the public views and uses public transport by adopting systems and technologies that allow all public transport users to manage their travel budgets and get to their destinations safely.”

Harambee is the city’s safe, convenient, and affordable public transport system combining rail, buses, and minibus taxis to the benefit of all transport users in the city.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and patience from the public to date, and we would like to urge the public to join us in the Harambee journey as we strive to connect and serve Ekurhuleni and its citizens,” said Masina.

The Harambee card expires after five years and can be reloaded with a maximum amount of R1,500 per single load and a maximum of R3,000 a month.

Once you have obtained your card, you have an option to load it up through electronic payment using your credit or debit card or using cash at any of the Harambee kiosks. The Harambee card can only be used in South Africa and transact in South African rand only.

Passengers can purchase their first Harambee card from August 1 at their nearest Harambee ticket kiosk for a once-off fee of R35. No cash will be handled by the bus drivers, making the system safer, convenient, and affordable.

The fare for the Harambee bus is affordable at only R14 for a single trip.

For more information, visit the Harambee website www.harambeebrt.co.za or contact the customer care centre on 086 054 3000.

