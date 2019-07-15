Centurion domestic worker mauled by dog

A domestic worker was seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog in Centurion on Friday, reports Centurion Rekord.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the attack happened at a house in Eldoraigne around 5pm.

“Medics found the woman seated outside of the residence, where they assessed her and found that she had sustained serious bite wounds to her face, as well as over her body,” he said.

Meiring said the woman was treated for her injuries and transported to hospital.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.