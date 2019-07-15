Local News 15.7.2019 12:43 pm

Centurion domestic worker mauled by dog

Eliot Mahlase
Photo for illustration only.

The woman sustained serious bite wounds to her face and body.

A domestic worker was seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog in Centurion on Friday, reports Centurion Rekord.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the attack happened at a house in Eldoraigne around 5pm.

“Medics found the woman seated outside of the residence, where they assessed her and found that she had sustained serious bite wounds to her face, as well as over her body,” he said.

Meiring said the woman was treated for her injuries and transported to hospital.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

