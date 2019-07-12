New private school set to open in Mbombela

An information session was held explaining the new Curro Academy Mbombela on Tuesday night at Emnotweni.

Lowvelder attended the presentation by Curro head office marketing manager, Tarryn Collie, which was held for prospective parents.

Curro Academy Mbombela is currently under construction and is set to open in January 2020. It will be an English-medium, co-ed school accommodating three-year-olds to grade Rs next year. In 2021 the school plans to open for grades one to eight and higher grades will phased in annually from 2022.

ALSO READ: Vosloorus’s first black-owned private school operating illegally

The school is situated between Makro and Elawini Lifestyle Estate in the Riverside area.

According to Collie, the academy offers a lower-fees option without compromising academic standards. “They get the same standard and level of education as the other Curro in the city. The only difference is the exams.”

The school uniform is similar to the existing Curro but has different shirts and blazers. “But if the child does move from one school to the other, their parents will not have to pay enrollment fees.”

Collie explained that the school would start off with about 75 children for the first year. “Enrolment forms are online and we will place them on a first-come-first-served basis. To ensure your child has a place, it is best to enrol as soon as possible.”

At the nursery school (Curro Castle), no uniform is required and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Here they provide the little ones with play learning to develop their thinking and memory skills, reasoning and numeracy, plus knowledge and understanding of the world. They also focus on the health and development of the child.

“Security is also very important to us, so there will be a signing-in and out for learners. While the construction is happening around the school, there will be no access for any workers to get to the class areas. We are extremely strict about access control.”

Visit curro.co.za or contact info.mbombela@curro.co.za for more information and application forms.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.