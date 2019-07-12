50 injured in Olifantsfontein gas explosion

About 50 people have been injured on Friday morning, following a chemical gas explosion at a business on Industry Street in Olifantsfontein, reports Kempton Express.

According to Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24, multiple vehicles from ER24, along with other services, arrived at the scene on Friday morning to find numerous people scattered on the outskirts of the premises.

On closer inspection, medics found the business had already been evacuated.

Medical services set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients.

“Assessments showed about 50 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene,” Meiring said.

Patients were treated for their injuries before being transported by various services to nearby hospitals.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

