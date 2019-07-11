Over 700 firearms in Ekurhuleni either stolen, missing or unaccounted for, says DA

An overdue armoury audit into the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has revealed some shocking figures, reports Heidelburg Nigel Heraut.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) MP Mike Waters said the party was in possession of the armoury audit report, which reveals that out of the 3,525 firearm licenses in the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE), only 71% (2,518) of the firearms could be accounted for.

Of these firearms, 382 have been reported missing or stolen, 357 are unaccounted for, and five LM6 rifles purchased from a supplier were never delivered, despite licenses being issued for them.

“It is outrageous that 739 firearms are stolen, missing or simply unaccounted for,” Waters said.

It was also revealed that many EMPD members did not report for the audit, despite attempts to get members to comply. The armoury was also not in possession of weekly firearm inspection sheets, and the audit found that other CoE departments are not being subjected to the same legislation as EMPD officers.

The party also said that the current filing system was “inadequate and not user-friendly”, but said that a new filing system was being implemented.

Budgetary processes have also reportedly not been controlled, which has resulted in no funds to purchase gun holsters, spare firearms and ammunition.

Waters said he would be writing to Minister of Police Bheki Cele to conduct a forensic audit into the CoE armoury division, and to discipline those found in contravention with stipulated legislation and administrative processes.

