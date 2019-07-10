Delayed Centurion taxi rank construction to start soon

Construction on a multimillion-rand state-of-the-art taxi rank in Centurion, which had been delayed for several months, is finally back on track.

This after the property group, which owns the nearby Centurion Mall, announced that it would foot the R12-million bill for its construction, reports Centurion Rekord.

The construction of the rank was first announced in July last year.

This week, the Tshwane metro, together with Redefine properties, announced construction on the world-class facility would start later this month.

The new rank on the corner of South Street and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive would cover approximately 10,000 square-meters of metro-owned property, and accommodate 55 taxis.

It would feature offices for local taxi associations, 22 informal kiosks for traders, as well as public toilets.

Expected to open in early 2020, more than 15,000 commuters are expected to make use of the facility daily.

The rank would be managed under a joint steering committee including the metro, the Centurion Taxi Association and Redefine.

Roads and transport MMC Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge said the rank would make sure the nearby Centurion mall benefits from proper public transport facilities.

“This project shows our city is open for business and willing to partner with private industry in making sure we deliver services to the people.”

Local ward councillor Peter Sutton said the new rank resulted from ongoing talks between the metro, Centurion Mall and taxi associations spanning over the past three years.

The original November 2018 deadline was missed due to fears that the construction site might be dolomitic.

This week, Sutton said the new rank would improve commuting options for residents and help them connect to work, schools, medical facilities, and shopping.

“Connectivity is a key element of our comprehensive regional transit strategy,” he said.

The rank would provide commuters and their families a safe and reliable transit hub, according to Redefine national retail asset manager Nashil Chotoki.

“The project, a public-private partnership, meets our goals of fundamentally changing spaces in a way that changes lives and solves problems the community and commuters are facing.”

