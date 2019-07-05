Local News 5.7.2019 02:36 pm

Rats chase workers out of Pinetown Magistrate’s Court

Khethukuthula Xulu
Pinetown Magistrate's Court. File image.

Rats have consistently plagued the court, but workers are now threatening to down tools if the infestation is not addressed.

Staff at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court have reported a challenge with rats at the court for months and recently threatened to down tools if the matter is not properly dealt with.

According to the department of justice, the court manager addressed the situation by engaging the services of a pest control company, but a few months later, the problem resurfaced, reports Highway Mail.

KZN department of justice’s Pat Moodley said it was clear the entire area was infested with rats and that they entered the court from the surrounding areas.

“We have engaged with the regional manager of the department of public works (DPW) who has undertaken to put in place an ongoing solution to the rat infestation at the Pinetown Court. We envisage that a contract with ongoing and regular monitoring and extermination will address the situation.

“While we are waiting for DPW to implement this long-term solution, the department of justice will engage a pest control company immediately to address this issue by this weekend,” said Moodley.

