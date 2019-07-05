Free State Development Corporation raided by Hawks

The elite investigating unit, the Hawks, are currently raiding the offices of the Free State Development Corporation (FDC) in Bloemfontein, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

This as the second sitting of the Free State Provincial Legislature has the debate of the state of the province address on its agenda.

Opposition parties have been criticising the provincial government for the controversy surrounding this entity. It has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The FDC was the implementing agent for the multi-million rand Vrede Dairy Project from which the Gupta family benefited, which came under the microscope during the Zondo commission’s inquiry into state capture.

The FDC has locked down its building in Westdene, Bloemfontein, while the Hawks are raiding the premises. One unmarked Hawks vehicle is parked outside the building, while no officials are yet visible at the scene.

At the moment, the building remains closed with employees inside, although the corporation’s business hours run until 4.30pm.

The FDC has been listed as one of the top three beneficiaries from VBS Bank in a report late last year. The report detailed how municipalities, companies and individuals allegedly looted millions from the bank.

