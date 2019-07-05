Sardine activity picks up along KZN South Coast

Sardines are on everyone’s minds as the annual feeding frenzy gets underway, especially so for mid-South Coast residents, who have yet to be treated to the display offered by these evasive little fish this season.

Activity along the coast has been on the rise, with many sardine hunters taking up parking spots at various Umdoni beaches, reports South Coast Herald.

According to Greg Thompson, acting head of operations at KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board, there has been increased activity between Bazley all the way through to the eThekwini area, specifically Amanzimtoti.

“Yesterday morning, it was reported that from first light, shoals of sardines started rising to the surface about 1km offshore and this activity stretched from Kelso through to Umdoni Point, which is about 5km. There were scattered shoals inshore as well, but these shoals looked thin on the surface. “Sharks were seen in amongst the offshore shoals and there were 40 to 50 Cape gannets diving in this area. At one stage, yellowfin tuna were seen smashing through some of the inshore shoals,” said Thompson. He added that there were numerous attempts at netting at Pennington, Scottburgh, Illovo and Winkelspruit, all unsuccessful.

Two nettings took place at Amanzimtoti, yielding some 265 crates of sardines.

On Wednesday, the pockets of sardines had moved right into the backline at Scottburgh main beach.

According to Thompson, information suggests that there is new activity all the way down to Port Edward on Thursday morning, as well as sardines just having been netted at Hibberdene.

Bathing is currently banned between Isipingo and Port Edward due to sardine-related activity in these areas.

