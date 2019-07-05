Limpopo nurses probed after woman gives birth outside clinic

Limpopo MEC for health, Phophi Ramathuba is investigating allegations of misconduct against nurses at a Sekhukhune District Clinic who allegedly refused to help a heavily pregnant woman at the weekend.

As a result, the 21-year-old woman had allegedly given birth on the street in full view of shocked passers-by, including children.

According to the woman, she went to the Ngwaabe Clinic in the Sekhukhune region of Limpopo on Saturday when she felt the baby was coming.

“When I got there, I found the security guards at the gate. The guards told me the nurses were not working because it was the weekend,” said the woman, who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

The woman said she pleaded with the nurses at the clinic but they refused, saying they were not working.

The nurses allegedly told the woman they would not open the doors because there were no clerks working at the weekend.

“They said they normally do not work at the weekends because clerks, who usually assist them with files, were off.”

